Fastest man alive? Speedy Indonesian winger wows with wonder goal (VIDEO)

Indonesian footballer Terens Puhiri has led fans to speculate whether he is the fastest man on the planet after the winger’s electrifying run and goal for club side Borneo FC.

An 11 second clip showing Puhiri running from his own half at frightening pace to score an amazing solo effort has gone viral, and has left many fans wondering whether the 21-year-old is indeed the planet’s fastest man.

The goal came on the 71st minute of Borneo’s Indonesian First Division match away to Mitra Kukar, with the visitors leading 2-0 at Aji Imbut Stadium. Puhiri begins the move by setting off from his own half to latch onto a loose ball, knocking it past a hapless defender on the halfway line before bearing down on goal.

His name is Terens Puhiri and he's the fastest man alive ⚡ #JayalahPesutEtam#GojekTravelokaLiga1pic.twitter.com/GlzDDKNIxs — Borneo FC Samarinda (@PusamaniaBorneo) October 25, 2017

Finding himself in a one-on-one situation, Puhiri again knocks the ball far past the opposing ‘keeper before racing to fire left footed into an empty net. His club have already quipped on Twitter that the diminutive 5ft 5in left-footer in “the fastest man alive.”

Sport Bible were slightly more reserved in their evaluation, but still remarked, “We've never seen a footballer quicker than this bloke.”