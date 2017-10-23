3 people seriously injured, 120 detained in Belgium football hooligan riot (VIDEO)

Three people were seriously injured and 120 detained when Belgian football fans clashed after Club Brugge’s game against Antwerp on Sunday.

Fans from the Netherlands reportedly joined locals in the clashes after the game, which Club Brugge won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Saulo Decarli.

Local police chief Dirk Van Nuffel said one officer was seriously injured in the unrest, the Guardian reports.

An investigation has been launched into the clashes, which are described as the worst football-related violence in Belgium for years.

Elsewhere on Sunday, there were ugly scenes in France during the 2-2 draw between Marseilles and Paris Saint-Germain at the former’s Stade Velodrome home.

Brazilian star Neymar was pelted with objects from the crowd while taking a corner, before being sent-off on 87 minutes for receiving two yellow cards.

Missiles came raining down on Neymar as he tried to take this corner pic.twitter.com/W6p6LFF5F4 — Goal (@goal) 22 October 2017

The Brazilian had earlier cancelled out Luiz Gustavo’s opener for the home team. Florian Thauvin gave Marseille a 78th-minute lead, but Edison Cavani’s spectacular free-kick deep into injury time rescued a point for PSG after Neymar had been dismissed.

In Turkey, the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce was marred by fans launching missiles at assistant referee Tark Ongun.

Fans vented their anger after home player Younes Belhanda was booked for diving, earning him a second yellow card and a dismissal. The game finished 0-0.