Bosnian footballers ‘take a knee’ at poor refereeing, concede two goals (VIDEO)

Bosnian second-division side NK Bosna Visoko held their own ‘take a knee’ protest to express their disgust at perceived poor refereeing – and conceded two goals in the process.

German club Hertha Berlin were the latest team to show solidarity with NFL national-anthem protests instigated by former player, Colin Kaepernick, taking a knee before their Bundesliga match against Schalke on Saturday.

The club tweeted a picture of the players kneeling together in the centre circle, with the caption: “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

Meanwhile, NK Bosna, from the tiny Bosnian city of Visoko, played away to NK Zvijezda on the same day in the First League of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country's second tier.

With the score at 1-0 to Zvijezda in the 87th minute, Bosna player Adnan Hodzic felt aggrieved when the referee blew for a foul on opposing player, Sanel Silić, who then stayed on the ground complaining of cramp, despite lying inches from the touchline.

The Bosna players, incensed at what they saw as timewasting, were still remonstrating with the referee when the game restarted on the 89-minute mark, before one by one taking a knee or sitting down on the pitch.

Unlike the protest in the US and Germany, the Bosna protests gained no such support from Zvijezda, who duly carried on playing, advancing on the Bosna goal unopposed and ruthlessly doubling their lead in the 90th minute.

Bizarrely, one Bosna player then broke his protest to take the kick off, passing directly to a Zvijezda player - who dribbled with the ball and shot into an open net - before taking a knee again, suffering an eventual 3-0 loss at Stadion Banja Ilidža.