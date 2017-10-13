Porn star Mia Khalifa who received ISIS death threats to become US sports talk-show host

A former porn star who received death threats from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) when she appeared in an X-rated clip wearing a hijab will host a brand new US daily sports talk show.

Khalifa had an ephemeral but emphatic career in the adult film industry that saw her become the most-searched-for performer on the adult site, Pornhub, before retiring after just three months in July 2016.

She will now co-host sports talk show 'Out of Bounds', a daily program scheduled to premiere on Complex News’s YouTube Channel on October 13. Her co-host will be former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

The retired model said that she “can't wait to offend a whole new fanbase” with the show.

Producers said the concept of Out of Bounds is to be “the comments section to real life,” and Khalifa described the opportunity as “everything that I wanted.”

Khalifa claims her days as an adult entertainer are now firmly behind her.

"I guess it was my rebellious phase. It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that," she said.