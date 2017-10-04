US women’s soccer star Alex Morgan thrown out of Disney World after ‘8-hour drinking session’

US women’s soccer player Alex Morgan was kicked out of Orlando’s Disney World on Sunday after getting engaged in a verbal brawl with other visitors following an alleged eight-hour drinking marathon.

Morgan, who won Olympic gold as part of the US women’s team, had been partying at a bar in the United Kingdom section of the Epcot Center, and was with MLS players Giles Barnes and Donny Toia, when Barnes reportedly started arguing with other guests.

Police officers were summoned to prevent a possible tussle, and escorted the rowdy group off the park.

Hours before the incident, World Cup winner Morgan shared a picture with a group of young people outside the Epcot Center on her Instagram, captioned “annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

The two-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was likely referring to a drinking game known as “drinking around the world in Epcot,” where people drink at each of the 11 countries that make up Epcot’s World Showcase in order to make it ‘around the world.’

Morgan, 28, took to social media to apologize for her behavior on Tuesday.

“I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend,” she wrote.

“I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again.”

This is not the first time US female soccer players have been involved in scandal. Last summer, national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was handed a six-month ban for calling the team’s Swedish opponents "a bunch of cowards" during the Rio Olympic Games.