‘Big Drama Show’: Canelo & GGG arrive in Las Vegas ahead of super fight this weekend

Boxers Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin have touched down in Las Vegas ahead of their super fight for the world middleweight crown this weekend.

Mexican Canelo is the crowd favorite and is looking to prise the undisputed title from long-time Kazakh champ Golovkin, feared the world over for his disproportionately solid punching power, in a matchup being touted as the ‘fight of the decade.’

The waiting is over #mystyle Публикация от Gennady Golovkin | GGG (@gggboxing) Сен 12 2017 в 1:12 PDT

The IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight belts held by Golovkin, as well as the Ring title, which is currently held by Canelo, will all be on the line when the two titans clash at the T-Mobile Arena Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, the two fighters faced a flood of press and fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with Golovkin taking the opportunity to parade his belts in front of the cameras.

Gracias por todo su apoyo. 👊🏼 Thanks for all the support. #TeamCanelo #CaneloGGG Публикация от Saul Alvarez (@canelo) Сен 12 2017 в 4:13 PDT

LA-based Golovkin has won all 37 of his pro fights, including 33 big wins coming by way of stoppages, building a reputation as a devastating finisher who can unleash uncanny and unorthodox punching power from either hand.

Golovkin promised his signature ‘big drama show’ Saturday night, but many feel 26-year-old Canelo will provide his toughest test to date.

Canelo’s professional career, which began when he was still only 15, has been blighted by only a solitary loss to pound for pound great Floyd Mayweather in 2013, posting an impressive 34 KOs from his 49 wins.