‘You’re sh*t’: Ukrainian football fans strip defeated team of jerseys (VIDEO)

A humiliating defeat of the Ukrainian Karpaty Lviv soccer team has forced its fans to disown them in a very prominent way – by stripping them of their team jerseys while chanting “We are Karpaty, you are sh*t.”

The incident took place after a match within the Ukrainian Premier League, a prestigious annual football championship. Karpaty Lviv team, based in the Ukrainian city of Lvov, faced Veres Rivne on Sunday.

The result was an ignominious defeat for Karpaty, with a 1-6 scoresheet. The Karpaty fans apparently couldn’t stand the humiliation, which media described as the worst in their team's history.

A video on social media shows a shouting match between the fans and players by the side of the pitch.

“Take them [the team jerseys] off! It’s our color!” a Karpaty fan is heard asking the players who, perhaps surprisingly, immediately obey. The man is then seen collecting the shirts.

In the meantime, a sector of the fans in the stands can be heard chanting: “We are Karpaty, you are sh*t.”

Karpaty fans have a long history of extremism and violent incidents. In 2007, some held a nationalist flag during a football match, according to reports in Ukrainian media.

They have repeatedly engaged in violent brawls with the fans of rival teams, seen in multiple YouTube videos.

In 2014, the club unveiled their new red-and-black uniforms near a monument to Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera. The club's official website has photos of children playing while wearing the uniforms.

Green and white remain Karpaty's official colors.

Bandera was the leader of the militant arm of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) during the beginning of World War II. He was later arrested by the Germans and spent years in a concentration camp. The OUN cooperated with the Nazis, urging the Ukrainian people to aid the invading forces in destroying the Soviet Union.