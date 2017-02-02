Ukrainian footballer dropped from Spanish team after fans protest 'neo-Nazi links'

Spanish football team Rayo Vallecano from the second-tier Segunda División had to send Ukraine’s international Roman Zozulya back to Real Betis of La Liga, after protests of the fans over the player’s alleged far-right links.

Zozulya, who previously played 33 games for Ukraine, was transferred from to Rayo Vallecano on loan until the end of the season, just before the trade deadline of January 31st.

Rayo supporters, however, confronted the striker with his alleged link with neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine, pointing to the number of provocative posts on player’s social media account which they say are “incompatible with the team’s spirit.”

His tweets, for example, include the photographs with the image of Stepan Bandera, leader of Ukrainian nationalist groups that cooperated with Nazi Germany during the World War II.

While first caption asks if he looks like Bandera, second one confirms that Zozulya does look very similar to the nationalist leader.

Other posts feature pictures taken with armed men and various kinds or armor.

Ребята в гости заезжали по дороге в АТО. Рад был видеть. Слава Україні!💪🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MhgHfJyAbJ — Роман Зозуля (@zozulyaroman18) May 4, 2016

Na ytreney trewu 👌 pic.twitter.com/8wBrmzozeJ — Роман Зозуля (@zozulyaroman18) March 10, 2015

Rayo fans confronted Zozulya during his first appearance on the team’s training session with a banner saying "Vallekas is not the place for Nazis" in Spanish.

Фото опубликовано BetisFansHooligans (@betisfans_) Фев 1 2017 в 6:22 PST

The fan group, known as Plataforma ADRV, has also issued a statement protesting the transfer of the Ukrainian player, saying among other things that Zozulya “donated money to fascist battalions” and “displayed far-right symbols”.

Angry fans aslo expressed their opinion in various tweets that included more controversial photos of the player.

Foto de Roman Zozulya realizando el saludo nazi. Es evidente que es él. pic.twitter.com/eGBM88dHLf — Dani Vergara (@DanyelATH13) February 1, 2017

Respeito total aos @bukaneros92 que expulsaram o neozaista Roman Zozulya do Rayo Vallecano pic.twitter.com/Q5yD4dOOCX — Roger (@Rogerdasilva92) February 1, 2017

Zozulya later stated that he is “not linked to or a supporter of any paramilitary or neo-Nazi groups,” but said that he supports the Ukrainian army that “protects his country and his people."

Betis officials confirmed on Wednesday that Zozulya will return to the club but won't be able to play this season, as he is officially registered for Rayo until the end of the term.

This is not the first time Zozulya has attracted controversy. Back in 2016, he played for Dnipro in the Ukrainian Premier League, but had to sit out a May 11 match against Zorya from Lugansk due to a disqualification. After the final whistle of the match, which Zorya won 2-0, Zozulya ran onto the field for an argument with the referees.

Following the altercation Zozulya kicked the referee in the back, sparking a brawl between the teams.

He was punished with a six-month suspension.