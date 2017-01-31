’We'll take all measures to ensure safety': Russia Anti-Terrorism Committee head on 2018 World Cup

The head of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, Igor Kulyagin, is confident that all measures will be taken to guard against possible attacks during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.

“Measures to provide security at these tournaments are already underway," said Kulyagin, quoted by TASS.

"We have taken into account the huge experience, accumulated by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee and the security organisations involved in providing security for the Sochi Olympic Games, the Kazan Universiade and other huge events,”

“Of course, special attention will be paid to providing anti-terrorism safeguards of the infrastructure that will be used for hosting the competition, such as the teams’ stadiums, accommodation units and training facilities,” explained Kulyagin.

Coinciding with the security statement, it has been announced on Tuesday that the first batch of FAN ID passports for the tournament is to be issued February 1.

Ceremonial events will begin at 11 am (MSK) on February 1 and will take place simultaneously at registration and fan passport centers located in each of the tournament’s host cities, TASS reported.

The passports - also known as ‘FAN ID’s - are an important component of the upcoming tournament.

The documents will provide supporters access to matches while also doubling as Russian entry visas for foreign fans throughout the championships from June 17 to July 2.

In Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov, will be taking part in the handing out process.

Similar ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the other host cities of St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

The 2017 Confederations Cup will run from June 17 to July 2, 2017. The World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 14, 2018, in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities.