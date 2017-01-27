Most ridiculous own goal ever? Hilarious moment joy turns to despair for Turkish team (VIDEO)

As football own goals go, you are unlikely to see one quite as bizarre – or as hilarious – as this offering from Turkish second-division team Gaziantep Belediyespor.

As the video of the self-inflicted calamity shows, the team’s moment of joy at seeing its goalkeeper save a penalty quickly turns to horror, after a pumped-up teammate goes to give his keeper a hug, only to knock the ball out of his hands and send it rolling into the net.

The goalkeeper’s desperate dive to save the ball for a second time proves in vain, as the opposition players appeal to the referee for the goal before wheeling away in celebration.

#Gaziantep Büyükşehir Belediyespor A2 takımının kendi kendine "yediği" bir tuhaf gol.pic.twitter.com/KzgdaHTLjS — beIN SPORTS TÜRKİYE (@beINTurkiye) January 26, 2017

Judging by the armband, the culprit appears to be the team’s captain – surely bringing into question his leadership qualities.

You would definitely not want to be that hug-happy player in the dressing room after the game.

