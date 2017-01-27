HomeSport

Most ridiculous own goal ever? Hilarious moment joy turns to despair for Turkish team (VIDEO)

© video cimbom / YouTube
As football own goals go, you are unlikely to see one quite as bizarre – or as hilarious – as this offering from Turkish second-division team Gaziantep Belediyespor.

As the video of the self-inflicted calamity shows, the team’s moment of joy at seeing its goalkeeper save a penalty quickly turns to horror, after a pumped-up teammate goes to give his keeper a hug, only to knock the ball out of his hands and send it rolling into the net.

The goalkeeper’s desperate dive to save the ball for a second time proves in vain, as the opposition players appeal to the referee for the goal before wheeling away in celebration.

Judging by the armband, the culprit appears to be the team’s captain – surely bringing into question his leadership qualities.  

You would definitely not want to be that hug-happy player in the dressing room after the game.

Here are some other epic own goals from down the years, as compiled by one YouTube user.

