‘I love USADA’: Khabib Nurmagomedov takes doping test before UFC 209

Number one-ranked UFC lightweight Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov – currently training in California for his upcoming fight with Tony Ferguson – has apparently been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ahead of the bout.

Nurmagomedov, a native of Makhachkala, in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, has posted a picture of the USADA testing confirmation card that says ‘TESTED TODAY’, and shared his thoughts on the organization in the description.

“Why I love USADA? Because they change the game, because they change a lot of fighters who cheating [sic].”

Then he went on in Russian: “Pay attention to how champions are constantly changing now. But it wasn’t like that before. Why do you think that it is? Because everyone is on a level playing field.”

Just a week ago Nurmagomedov’s future opponent Ferguson also issued a similar post with a picture of the USADA card on social media, saying: “USADA showed up and I responded. See you March 4 @TeamKhabib”

USADA Showed Up & I Responded. See You March 4 @TeamKhabib & We Will Settle This Once & For All Inside a The Octagon At #UFC209pic.twitter.com/Opu4rsgMAW — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 10, 2017

Khabib’s younger brother and fellow MMA fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who is now also training in California for his fight in the WSFO (World Series Of Fighting), has posted a picture of ‘The Eagle’ with an intravenous tube in his right arm on his Instagram account.

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is scheduled to take a place on March 4 as the co-main event of UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada.