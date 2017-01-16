Pedophile ex-football coach Barry Bennell pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

Former youth football coach and convicted pedophile Barry Bennell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of child sex abuse at a hearing at Chester Crown Court, UK.

Each count relates to a boy under the age of 14 and occurred between 1981 and 1986.

Bennell appeared via videolink from HMP Woodhill, in Milton Keynes, to plead "not guilty" to all the charges as they were read out to him.

One of the alleged offences is said to have taken place at a Butlins holiday camp.

Two offences were said to have occurred in Furness Vale, Derbyshire, while others were said to have happened in Nantwich, Cheshire.