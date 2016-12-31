Rousey TKO’d by Nunes in stunning fashion at UFC 207

Popular women’s mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey returned to UFC action on Saturday night, but nothing went according to plan as she was defeated in brutal fashion by Amanda Nunes.

The 29-year-old Californian had not competed in the octagon since her shocking defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne back in November of 2015, and the build-up to the main event of an action-packed UFC 207 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had been considerable in recent weeks.

Rousey’s return did not go as planned, however, with the fan favorite subjected to a barrage of punches by Nunes and defeated after only 48 seconds of the first round.

The defeat has left question marks over her future in the sport. Rousey’s MMA record now stands at 12 wins and two losses since going professional in 2011.

Nunes was in a confident mood following her victory, claiming that she was the future of women’s UFC.

“This is amazing,” she said.

“Before I walk out, we talked because this moment is my moment. She had her time. She did a lot for this sport. Thank you Ronda Rousey – I’m the champion, the lion.

“I know Ronda Rousey is bigger. I know they love Ronda Rousey. But no one is taking this belt from me,” she said.

In the other action on the main card, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz took on challenger Cody Garbrandt, with the latter claiming the title by unanimous decision, 48-46, 48-47, 48-46.

T.J Dillashaw locked horns with John Lineker at bantamweight, with all three judges giving the bout to the former fighter, 30-26.

In the welterweight division, South Korea’s Dong Hyun Kim beat Belgian Tarec Saffiedine in a relatively underwhelming contest, winning by split decision.

Finally, Ray Borg grappled with Louis Smolka and won by unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-26, 30-26.

In the preliminary card, Neil Magny added to Johny Hendricks’ string of losses, defeating him by unanimous decision, while Alex Garcia knocked out Mike Pyle.