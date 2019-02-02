Venezuelan gold and The General’s Son (E265)

The legally independent Bank of England has just seized $1.4 billion worth of Venezuela’s gold, which was deposited in the bank for safekeeping. It was a remarkable breach of trust by a foreign government. But who took this decision: the governor of the bank or the government? And now a man – who has never stood for election as president but has been recognized as president by the US, Britain and most EU states – has asked for this money to be transferred to his personal account. The actual president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro, has mobilized up to 100,000 armed volunteers to prepare for invasion or attack. So, we invited the first and twice elected mayor of London, former MP Ken Livingstone into the studio to speculate on what might happen next.

His grandfather signed Israel’s Declaration of Independence, his father was a general in the Israeli Army. The general’s son, Miko Peled, who wrote a book of that name, is not a hero to those who run Israel today, but he is to many others. General Matti Peled, who fought in the 1948 War and was a general in the 1967 War, became a thorn in the side for Israel. And the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree... ‘The General’s Son’ by Miko Peled is currently being turned into a British-made movie. So, we invited him into the studio to tell us more.

