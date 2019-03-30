Gaza’s #GreatReturnMarch after 1yr, Ahed Tamimi says Israeli occupation WILL FALL! (E731)

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi who was previously jailed by Israel. She discusses the Great Return March, Israel’s occupation of Palestine, possible war crimes by Israel on the Gaza border, the UK government being under the control of Israel, and more! Next, we speak to Gil Hoffman, the Jerusalem Post’s chief political correspondent, on the peace deal being formed in the US and what it entails, and the upcoming Israeli elections with frontrunners Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz. Finally, we speak to the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Chief Negotiator Saeb Erakat on the Great Return March, the Nation State Law, US recognition of the annexation of the Golan Heights, and the US ‘Deal of the Century’ for peace.

