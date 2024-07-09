icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jul, 2024 11:54
Kremlin reveals position on NATO summit

The US-led bloc is hostile to Russia and is fueling the Ukraine conflict, so its decisions matter, Dmitry Peskov has said
The Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC before the NATO leaders summit. ©  Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images

The Russian government will pay “maximum attention” to whatever decisions are announced at a NATO summit hosted by the US this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Leaders of the military bloc are convening on Tuesday in Washington for three days of meetings. The organization’s 32 member states are reportedly expected to endorse a Germany-based long-term mission for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Peskov reminded journalists on Tuesday that NATO “considers Russia an enemy, a rival” and “has repeatedly openly declared an intention to inflict strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield.” It “is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Ukraine,” he added.

”So we certainly will pay close attention to the rhetoric that will be coming out, the talks and the decisions that will be put on paper,” the Russian official added.

The US and its allies have accused Russia of launching an “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine in February 2022 and have vowed to stand with Kiev for “as long as it takes” to prevail. Moscow considers the conflict to be part of a wider US-led proxy war against Russia.

Ukraine wants to be a NATO member and maintains that its fight with Russia gives it the right to be fast-tracked to accession. But member states and NATO’s leadership have said the country will not join the organization while hostilities continue.

Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing NATO secretary-general, said last week that Ukraine may not be ready to join even in 2034. Nevertheless, continuing to support Kiev with weapons is “a precondition for any future membership” he told CBS News.

According to media previews of the Washington summit, Ukraine will be offered a vaguely-defined “bridge” to membership, but no definite timetable for crossing it.

The proposed German military assistance mission is supposed to “institutionalize” long-term weapons supplies to Ukraine, reports say. Putting NATO in charge would put it out of the hands of former US President Donald Trump, should he win the presidential election in November. The presumed Republican nominee has stated on the campaign trail that his country is spending too much money on Kiev, compared to European NATO members.

Earlier this year, the GOP held up in Congress for months a request by President Joe Biden to allocate an additional $60 billion in Ukraine spending. Republican lawmakers claimed that domestic policy priorities, such as security at the southern border, needed to be addressed first.

