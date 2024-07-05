icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2024 14:36
Russia & FSU

Orban and Putin discuss ‘shortest way out’ of Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian and Russian positions, however, remain far apart, the visiting Hungarian PM has admitted
©  Sputnik / Valery Sharifulin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who surprised many with his visit to Moscow.

The talks revolved around issues such as the Ukrainian conflict, with the two leaders discussing the “shortest way out” of it, Orban revealed during a joint press conference with Putin following the closed-doors negotiations.

Moscow’s and Kiev’s positions remain very “far apart,” Hungary’s PM admitted, citing his recent trip to Kiev to meet the Ukrainian leadership.

“A lot of steps have to be taken to get closer to a resolution of the war. Still, we’ve already taken the most important step—establishing the contact, and I will continue to work on this in the future,” Orban stated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

