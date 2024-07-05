Putin calls for ‘complete end’ to Ukraine conflict

Moscow wants to resolve the crisis for good and not simply establish a ceasefire, the Russian president has said

Russia wants to fully resolve the Ukraine conflict, rather than just agreeing a ceasefire or freezing the hostilities, President Vladimir Putin has said.

The statement came after Putin met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Friday. Orban traveled to the Russian capital to discuss ways of finding a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting, Putin stated there should not be a “ceasefire or some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup, and rearm. Russia is in favor of a complete and final end of the conflict.”



Putin noted, however, that the conflict can only end once a number of conditions are met. Specifically, the Russian leader stressed that Kiev must withdraw its forces from Donbass as well as the former Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, all of which officially became part of Russia after voting in public referendums.

There are other conditions, Putin added, but said that these are a subject for “fairly detailed consideration in the course of possible joint work.”

Previously, Putin proposed an immediate ceasefire on condition that Ukraine agree to a number of terms. These include the aforementioned withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from all Russian territories, as well as legally binding guarantees that Kiev would not seek membership in NATO.

Kiev, as well as its Western backers, have rejected the plan, although Putin has nevertheless stated that the offer remains “on the table.” The Kremlin has encouraged the Ukrainian leadership to take time to consider it.

During Friday’s press conference, Orban noted that Moscow’s and Kiev’s positions on the conflict are far apart, and that it will require significant effort to bring an end to the fighting.

Putin suggested that judging by the attitude of the Ukrainian authorities and the current state of affairs, it seems evident that Kiev “is still not ready to give up waging war to a victorious end.”