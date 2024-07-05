icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2024 12:58
Russia reveals scale of strikes on Ukrainian targets

Airfields, energy infrastructure, and missile depots used by Kiev’s forces have been hit during the past week, Moscow has said
Russia reveals scale of strikes on Ukrainian targets
FILE PHOTO: A Russian Iskander-M missile launcher deployed in the course of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. © Sputnik

Russian forces have carried out 23 combined strikes on Ukrainian targets in the past week, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.

The attacks, which took place between June 29 and July 5, involved both “high precision weapons” and drones, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

They hit Ukrainian airfields, as well as energy infrastructure used to power the country’s military-industrial complex. Sites where Kiev’s missiles were being stored and prepared for launch were also successfully targeted.

Russian missiles and UAVs also destroyed fuel depots used for Ukrainian hardware, and assembly shops for aerial drones and unmanned boats, the ministry added.

Moscow reported several major strikes in Ukraine during the past week, including an attack on the Mirgorod airfield in Poltava Region on Tuesday, in which five of Kiev’s Su-27 fighter jets were destroyed and two others damaged.

During the past week, Russian air-defense systems shot down two Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29s and one Su-27 jet, five US-supplied ATACMS missiles, 14 Storm Shadow cruise missiles that had been donated by Britain, 42 rockets for US-made HIMARS, and Czech-made Vampire systems, as well as 451 drones of various types, the statement read.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

