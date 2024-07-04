icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin makes missile announcement
4 Jul, 2024 14:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin sets condition for Ukraine ceasefire

Hostilities can only be suspended if “irreversible” steps are taken by Kiev, Vladimir Putin has said
Putin sets condition for Ukraine ceasefire
Burnt equipment in Uglegorsk. In the background, a convoy of buses from the DPR is heading to Debaltsevo to evacuate local residents from the combat zone. ©  RIA

A ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev can only be agreed if Ukraine takes certain “irreversible” steps that would be “acceptable” for Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said. Otherwise, a cessation of hostilities would be used by Kiev to rearm itself and get ready to continue the conflict, he added. 

The president made the remarks during a press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

“We simply cannot declare a ceasefire in the hope that the opposing side will take some positive steps,” Putin said. 

“We cannot allow the adversary to take advantage of this ceasefire to improve its positions, rearm itself, fill up its army through forced mobilization, and get prepared to continue the armed conflict,” he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran?
‘The journey isn’t over’: A reformist won the first round, but who will become president of Iran? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Zelensky’s new plan?
0:00
24:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies