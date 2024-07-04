icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Another Ukrainian fighter jet taken out by Russian strike (VIDEO) | Russia-Ukraine conflict
UK Tories face worst election defeat in history – exit poll
4 Jul, 2024 20:48
HomeRussia & FSU

US citizen sentenced to over 12 years behind bars in Russia

The Russia-born American national was handed a lengthy prison term for drug trafficking
US citizen sentenced to over 12 years behind bars in Russia
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov

A Moscow court has convicted Robert Woodland, a Russia-born US national, of drug trafficking charges, sentencing him to 12 and a half years behind bars on Thursday.

The defendant was detained by Russian law enforcement in early January while attempting to place mephedrone into a dead drop – a method of passing goods between people using a secret location rather than meeting in person. It was established that Woodland had earlier taken a large batch of the narcotic from a pick-up point and transported it to an apartment in Moscow, from where he planned to distribute it illegally, prosecutors said.

The scheme appears to be typical for darknet-based drug trafficking, where foot couriers usually take the heat while their large-scale suppliers remain anonymous.

During a search at his address in Moscow, police recovered over 46 grams of the drug, a haul considered under Russian law to be “exceptionally large.” 

Former US marine faces new trial in Russia READ MORE: Former US marine faces new trial in Russia

The offense carries a penalty of 10-20 years behind bars. The prosecution requested 12 years for Woodland. The court opted to give him six months longer than requested, with Woodland’s legal team pledging to appeal the ruling.

Shortly after his arrest, the US State Department said it was aware of Woodland’s situation and declared him to be “wrongfully detained,” while pledging to work to secure his release. Apart from being a US national, the man also holds Russian citizenship. 

Born in 1991 in Russia’s Perm Region as Roman Romanov, Woodland was adopted by an American couple at around the age of two. He opted to return to Russia in 2020, seeking his roots, as well as his biological mother, whom he ultimately met on a Russian TV show. 

At the time, Woodland’s story received some coverage in the Russian media. Woodland claimed, among other things, that he had been effectively sold to his foster parents by an orphanage for a bribe of $10,000.

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them
These ‘living mountains’ are sick, and if they die, they could take millions with them FEATURE
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win
‘Hamas has never been stronger’: Israel is stuck in a war it can’t win FEATURE
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from?
Empire of salt and gold: Where did the richest man in the world come from? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Kamala Harris: Snubbed and struggling
0:00
25:36
Jill Biden’s Vogue controversy and Orban’s ceasefire mission in Ukraine
0:00
24:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies