The crisis arose from the “absolutely unceremonious” policies of Washington and its satellites, according to the Russian president

Russia will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict despite the fact that the crisis was caused by the actions of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that its decision to launch an offensive against Ukraine was motivated by the country’s ambitions to become a part of NATO, as well as its ongoing war against the people of Donbass, who rejected the Kiev government that came to power after a Western-backed coup in 2014.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, Putin said Moscow has repeatedly put forward specific proposals for the resolution of the Ukrainian issue. However, he added that these had been ignored or rejected by Kiev and its backers.

“Russia has always advocated and continues to advocate a peaceful political and diplomatic resolution to the situation in Ukraine – a crisis that arose as a result of the absolutely unceremonious policy of the United States and its satellites,” the Russian leader said.

He noted that Russia had presented its latest plan last month, which could “immediately” end hostilities, save countless lives, and initiate negotiations if accepted by Kiev and its Western backers.

The president was apparently referring to his earlier promise to order a ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws its troops from all territories claimed by Russia, vows not to seek membership of NATO, and completes a process of demilitarization and “denazification.”

The proposal has been rejected by both Kiev and its foreign backers, who insist on returning Ukraine to its 1991 borders. Nevertheless, Putin has said his offer will remain “on the table” for the time being, while the Kremlin has encouraged the Ukrainian leadership to “think about it.”

Previously, Putin had pointed out that Kiev’s reluctance to accept Russia’s proposals had already resulted in it losing sovereignty over the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye early in the conflict. The president noted last month that Moscow had initially been prepared to withdraw its troops from these territories if it was promised an uninterrupted land connection to the Crimean peninsula. Now, however, this offer is off the table and is closed to any debate, according to Putin, given that the two regions have officially become part of Russia after overwhelmingly voting to do so in public referendums in the fall of 2022.