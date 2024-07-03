Russian warships blow up Ukrainian naval drone (VIDEO)

Two kamikaze watercraft were stopped overnight while trying to reach the port of Novorossiysk, the Defense Ministry has reported

The Russian Navy has intercepted two Ukrainian naval unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) deployed to attack the port of Novorossiysk, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

The statement said that the speedboat-type drones were stopped overnight by assets stationed at the naval base hosted by the city, which is located on the Black Sea coast of Krasnodar Region. Later in the day, a video showcasing the action was released by the ministry.

The footage shows intense fire being directed at the trespassing boats. At least one of them was apparently disabled and caught on fire, which eventually appeared to cause its explosive cargo to detonate.

City officials closed the area close to the embankment in response to the incident. Mayor Andrey Kravchenko reported in the morning that minor damage was caused to an apartment and two commercial properties, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

On Wednesday evening, the military plans to hold a drill at the harbor to train troops on how to better engage enemy naval and aerial drones, officials have warned city residents.

Novorossiysk is considered the backup base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which uses Sevastopol in Crimea as its home port.