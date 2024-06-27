icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow says US just as responsible for deadly Crimea attack as Kiev: Russia-Ukraine conflict
27 Jun, 2024 22:01
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine does not want to ‘prolong war’ - Zelensky

Kiev has ‘many killed and wounded’ in the hostilities, the Ukrainian leader has admitted
Ukraine does not want to ‘prolong war’ - Zelensky
A Ukrainian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu / Pablo Miranzo

A settlement plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be tabled within the next few months, Vladimir Zelensky has said, claiming Kiev does not actually seek to prolong hostilities for years to come.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel. Zelensky had traveled to Brussels to sign a security deal with the European Union guaranteeing defense assistance to Kiev, including weapons deliveries and training.

Zelensky used the opportunity to claim that he is not actually seeking to prolong hostilities for years to come.

“Ukraine does not want to prolong the war. We do not want it to last for years,” Zelensky stated, making a rare remark on the extent of damage and casualties suffered during the two and a half-year-long conflict.

Over 100 draft dodgers try to flee Ukraine daily – official READ MORE: Over 100 draft dodgers try to flee Ukraine daily – official

“We have many wounded and killed on the battlefield. We must put a settlement plan on the table within a few months,” he added without providing any exact figures.

Kiev has long kept silent on the casualties it has suffered in the conflict, insisting instead that it has inflicted massive damage on Russian troops. In February of this year, Zelensky claimed as few as 31,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed in the two years of conflict.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Belousov estimated recently that Kiev had lost 35,000 troops in May alone while his predecessor Sergey Shoigu claimed in February that Ukraine had lost more than 440,000 soldiers throughout the conflict.

The extremely heavy losses suffered by the Ukrainian military are implicitly corroborated by the ever-intensifying forced mobilization drive in the country as well as frequently reported attempts by draft dodgers to escape the country.

The recruitment drive, launched early into the conflict, has been growing increasingly violent, with numerous videos circulating online showing enlistment officers snatching would-be recruits in the streets, brawling with them, threatening them with firearms, and subjecting them to other forms of abuse.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president
‘Iran’s enemies expected unrest in the country’: Here’s how the Islamic Republic will get a new president FEATURE
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death
Crowdfunding blood money: The Indian diaspora’s quest to save a struggling nurse from death FEATURE
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table?
Sudan at stake: Will Egypt manage to bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russian-Indian cooperation in space
0:00
27:49
Crimea under fire: American weapons in play
0:00
27:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies