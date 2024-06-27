icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2024
Two confirmed dead in Russian train crash

Another passenger is still missing after the derailment in the Komi Republic, railway authorities have said
Two confirmed dead in Russian train crash
The site of a passenger train derailment in the Rebublic of Komi. © Sputnik / North Western Transport Prosecutor's Office

At least two people are confirmed to have died in a train crash in Russia’s northern Komi Republic on Wednesday, Russian Railways has said.

The train was carrying 215 people from the city of Vorkuta above the Arctic circle to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk when it derailed. Nine of the train’s 14 carriages left the track, leaving at least 46 people injured.

“The bodies of two people were discovered at the derailment site of passenger train No. 511. We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday.

One passenger remains missing and search operations are continuing at the scene of the crash, the company added.

The relatives of the deceased and passengers who suffered injuries will receive compensation ranging from 500,000 rubles ($5,700) to over 4 million rubles ($45,500), it was announced.

According to Russian Railways, a special train has been provided to take the remaining passengers to their destination. It has already set off towards Novorossiysk, some 5,000km away, and will have an expedited timetable, the company said.

The head of the Republic of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, said on Thursday that ten of those injured in the crash required hospitalization. That includes a 14-year-old girl who remains in critical condition and has been transported to the regional capital, Syktyvkar, he added.

READ MORE: Multiple injuries after Russian passenger train derailment

The preliminary reason for the derailment is the washing away of the railroad tracks caused by heavy rains in the area, Uyba said, noting that repair works are ongoing at the crash site.

