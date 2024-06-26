Multiple injuries after Russian passenger train derailment

The incident took place in the northern Republic of Komi

At least 70 people have been injured after nine cars from a passenger train went off the tracks in Komi Republic, Russian Railways said on Thursday. There have been no confirmed deaths so far.

Train 511 was carrying passengers between Vorkuta in northeastern Komi and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The derailment happened around 6:12pm Moscow time, near the town of Inta, according to the railway authorities.

“Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. Measures are being taken to assist passengers,” Russian Railways said on Telegram. “Information about the victims is being clarified. Traffic on the section has been suspended.”

Train 511 included a total of 14 carriages with 232 passengers on board, the railway said. According to Russian Railways, the cause of the derailment may have been recent heavy rainfall.

Russian Railways has set up a task force headed by General Director Oleg Belozerov to look into the derailment. Two recovery trains have been sent to the location.

The office of the North-Western Transport Prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into the derailment. Meanwhile, the head of the Republic of Komi, Vladimir Uyba, has reportedly flown to the site of the incident.