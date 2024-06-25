icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2024 18:18
Russia ready to talk to France – Kremlin

French leader Emmanuel Macron has expressed a desire to “continue dialogue” with Russian President Vladimir Putin
FILE PHOTO. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Russian presidency press service

Russia has never refused dialogue with France and is ready to engage in negotiations “to the extent that our counterparts are ready,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly signaled his willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations with foreign powers, Peskov told reporters when asked for comment on the latest remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron.  

“The president has repeatedly stated his openness to negotiations, especially constructive negotiations, meant to achieve certain results,” the spokesman explained.

“We are ready for dialogue to the extent that our counterparts are ready for it. There are absolutely no conditions for this,” he added.

Macron touched on the prospects of negotiating with the Russian president while speaking on the Generation Do It Yourself podcast. Although the French president confirmed that he has had no contacts with Putin in recent months, he expressed his readiness to speak to the Russian leader since he purportedly “believes in the power of dialogue.”

“I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin,” Macron stated. “I believe that it is always important to continue dialogue.” 

While Macron has repeatedly signaled his readiness to engage in a “meaningful” and “peace-oriented” dialogue with Moscow, the French leader also previously said he saw no actual opportunities for negotiations with the Kremlin.

Over the past few months, Macron has sought to assert himself as a leading backer of Kiev and has made increasingly belligerent statements aimed at Russia. He has also floated the possibility of sending French – and other Western – troops to the battlefield. In March, Macron branded Russia “an adversary,” but stopped short of declaring it an “enemy,” while insisting Paris was ready to make any “decisions necessary to prevent Russia’s victory” in the conflict.

