GRAPHIC VIDEO shows moment Ukrainian cluster munitions strike Crimean beach

Kiev used US-made ATACMS missiles in the deadly attack on Sevastopol, according to the Russian authorities

Surveillance footage published by Russian media purportedly shows a deadly Ukrainian missile strike on a beach in Russia’s Sevastopol last weekend.

The images, which some people may find disturbing, were shared by the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda on Tuesday. The attack was recorded from different angles in Uchukuevka, a beach town on the coast of the Black Sea. The strike killed five people, including at least two children, and injured more than 150 others, according to Russian officials.

Splashes can be seen off the coastline in the first part of the video, presumably from explosive submunitions released by the missile. At least one bomblet landed on the beach and detonated, as panicked people were running for safety. One person attempted to stand up before falling back down and lying motionless.

In the second part of the footage, a man can be seen pulling a child to the ground and shielding them.

Russia described the missile strike as an act of terrorism and issued a formal protest to US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy.

Washington has distanced itself from the attack, arguing that Kiev determines how to use weapons donated by the West on its own.

Vladimir Zelensky’s top aide, Mikhail Podoliak, has downplayed the loss of life in Sevastopol. He stated on Monday that “civilian occupiers” should know better than to stay on the Crimean peninsula, which Kiev claims under its sovereignty.