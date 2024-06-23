icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2024 16:21
Synagogue and Orthodox church attacked in southern Russia

At least one police officer has been killed in a series of armed attacks in Dagestan
Synagogue and Orthodox church attacked in southern Russia

A church and a synagogue have come under attack in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, local police said in a statement on Sunday. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the buildings with automatic firearms before fleeing the scene, according to a statement published on Telegram.  

At least one officer was killed in the incident, the police stated, adding that the authorities are still trying to obtain more information on the casualties.

The suspects drove away in a white Volkswagen Polo, the police said, adding that they are currently searching for the vehicle.

Police officers were also attacked in Makhachkala – Dagestan’s capital and the region’s biggest city. An assault on a traffic police station in the city center claimed one officer’s life and left six more injured, the authorities said. The shootout resulted in no civilian casualties, according to preliminary information.

A video of the incident supposedly from witnesses surfaced on social media. It shows at least three black-clad men shooting at cars in the middle of a street. Loud gunfire can be heard in the background.

