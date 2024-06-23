Synagogue and Orthodox church attacked in southern Russia

At least one police officer has been killed in a series of armed attacks in Dagestan

A church and a synagogue have come under attack in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, local police said in a statement on Sunday. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the buildings with automatic firearms before fleeing the scene, according to a statement published on Telegram.

At least one officer was killed in the incident, the police stated, adding that the authorities are still trying to obtain more information on the casualties.

The suspects drove away in a white Volkswagen Polo, the police said, adding that they are currently searching for the vehicle.

Police officers were also attacked in Makhachkala – Dagestan’s capital and the region’s biggest city. An assault on a traffic police station in the city center claimed one officer’s life and left six more injured, the authorities said. The shootout resulted in no civilian casualties, according to preliminary information.

A video of the incident supposedly from witnesses surfaced on social media. It shows at least three black-clad men shooting at cars in the middle of a street. Loud gunfire can be heard in the background.