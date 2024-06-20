Putin’s state visit to Vietnam: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian president continues his Asian tour after historic visit to North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other top officials in Hanoi, with the talks expected to encompass various aspects of the ties between the two nations, including economic partnership, trade, scientific and technical cooperation.

The Vietnamese delegation met Putin with a red carpet and honor guard as he touched down at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport early on Thursday morning, but the official welcoming ceremony was scheduled to take place later in the day.

The Vietnam trip comes immediately after Putin’s state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, where he was hosted by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, and signed a comprehensive new partnership treaty.