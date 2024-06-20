Putin’s state visit to Vietnam: LIVE UPDATES
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and other top officials in Hanoi, with the talks expected to encompass various aspects of the ties between the two nations, including economic partnership, trade, scientific and technical cooperation.
The Vietnamese delegation met Putin with a red carpet and honor guard as he touched down at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport early on Thursday morning, but the official welcoming ceremony was scheduled to take place later in the day.
The Vietnam trip comes immediately after Putin’s state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, where he was hosted by the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, and signed a comprehensive new partnership treaty.
20 June 202404:30 GMT
The main program of President Putin’s state visit is set to begin at noon local time (5am GMT) with an official welcoming ceremony. After the event, the Russian leader is set to hold a meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam and sign a package of agreements.
At a working breakfast later in the day, Putin will discuss “various economic topics” with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh. The Russian leader is also scheduled to speak with the general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, and parliament speaker Tran Thanh Man.
As part of the program, Putin will lay wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the Memorial to the Fallen Heroes, and attend another reception hosted by his Vietnamese counterpart as the final event of the visit.
- 04:12 GMT
The Vietnamese government has ignored the US criticism for inviting President Putin, marking the latest failure by Washington to isolate Moscow over its conflict with Ukraine.
“The visit demonstrates that Vietnam actively implements its foreign policy with the spirit of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralism,” according to a statement on Vietnam’s government website, as cited by Bloomberg.
- 03:54 GMT
The US Embassy in Hanoi denounced Vietnam for hosting a state visit by the Russian President.
”No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities,” an embassy spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. “If he is able to travel freely, it could normalize Russia’s blatant violations of international law.”
- 03:50 GMT
Ahead of his visit to the Southeast Asian country, Putin wrote an article for the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in which he noted that the two countries were paying serious attention to enhancing mutual trade and promoting investment, particularly in the Russian ruble and the Vietnamese dong.
“Food, mineral resources, machinery and equipment are exported to Vietnam. Many Vietnamese goods, including clothing, fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products, are in demand on the Russian market,” Putin stated, lauding the role of the free economic trade agreement between the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam.
- 03:39 GMT
President Putin’s plane touched down at Hanoi’s Noi Bai international airport around 2am local time. Despite the late night arrival, the Russian leader was greeted by several top Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officials, including the Secretary of the Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for External Relations, Le Hoai Trung, as well as Deputy Foreign Minister, Le Thi Thu Hang.