Ukraine is well aware of Russia’s position and what needs to be done before talks can begin, Dmitry Peskov has said

Russia’s conditions for peace with Ukraine remain unchanged from those outlined by President Vladimir Putin last week, regardless of Kiev’s expectations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last weekend, Switzerland hosted the Ukraine ‘peace summit’, to which Russia was not invited at Kiev’s request. Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said he wants the next event to include a delegation from Moscow ready to sign a truce.

”The approach of the Russian side is transparent, consistent and well-known, including to Mr. Kuleba,” Peskov said. Putin detailed this last Friday, he added.

In a keynote foreign policy speech last week, Putin said he would order a ceasefire as soon as Kiev announces the withdrawal of troops from all territory claimed by Moscow and vows not to seek NATO membership. The Ukrainian government has rejected the proposal, calling it an ultimatum.

The gathering in Switzerland, as envisioned by Ukrainian officials, was meant to formulate a “just” resolution of the Ukraine conflict, which Kiev and its supporters would then present to Russia to accept under pressure.

The final joint statement was signed by less than 80 nations, plus three separate bodies of the EU, the human rights organization Council of Europe, and the breakaway Serbian region of Kosovo. Most of the signatories were already following the US’ lead in supporting Kiev. Major players of the Global South, including China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Indonesia, and others, either boycotted the conference or did not sign the communique.

The document did not include many of the points in the ‘peace formula’ advocated by Kiev, such as the demand for Russia to pay war reparations and the creation of a tribunal for alleged war crimes. The three key articles approved in Switzerland urge nuclear safety, food security, and an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. The statement also calls for “dialogue between all parties” to achieve peace.

Moscow dismissed the conference as irrelevant before it was held, as no serious results could be achieved without Russia’s participation, according to senior Russian officials. Given the situation on the front line, Ukraine will receive progressively worse terms with time and could end up losing its statehood, they have warned.