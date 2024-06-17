Ukraine wants Russia to join peace talks

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba acknowledged that Moscow would eventually have to be involved in negotiations

Kiev wants Moscow at the negotiating table when Ukraine will be in a stronger bargaining position, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told journalists at the Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace conference’ on Sunday.

Speaking to the press at the Alpine resort of Burgenstock on the second day of the two-day event, Kuleba acknowledged that both sides of conflict will have to resort to negotiations at some point in order to reach a definitive peace.

“The idea is that the next summit should be the end of the war. And, of course, we need the other side at the negotiating table as well,” he said.

“It is obvious that both sides are needed to end the war, our job is to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position at that time,” Kiev’s top diplomat stated, adding that Ukraine understands “perfectly well that the moment will come when it will be necessary to talk to Russia.”

Russia, which has not been formally invited to the event, described the conference as meaningless, given the unwillingness of Kiev and its Western backers to consider Moscow’s terms. The summit was largely based around Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s proposed ten-point ‘peace formula,’ which Moscow has firmly rejected. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced his terms for a ceasefire on Friday, conditions which Kiev and the West have roundly dismissed.

Speaking to reporters, Kuleba noted that some countries from outside of Europe and North America have a different opinion about the conflict. “Yesterday there were voices from the Global South about difficult compromises that need to be made. This is not the language we hear from Western partners,” he admitted.

Out of 92 countries represented at the summit, only 78 left their signatures on the final communique, according to the list published on the Swiss Foreign Affairs Department. Several attendees argued that Russia should have been present at the negotiating table.

Any meaningful progress towards peace will require “Russia’s participation,” as well as “difficult compromise” between the parties, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at the event. Saudi Arabia did not sign the final communique.

Türkiye, meanwhile, reiterated its readiness to host peace talks, as it did in spring 2022 when Russia and Ukraine failed to reach an agreement. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that conflict could escalate beyond Ukrainian borders and potentially trigger a global conflict, involving weapons of mass destruction. That is why the “Ukrainian peace plan,” as well as Russia’s recently reiterated terms, are “important steps” and a “glimpse of hope” that could eventually end the bloodshed, Fidan said.