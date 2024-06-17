icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous countries refuse to sign Zelensky ‘peace summit’ communique: Russia-Ukraine conflict
17 Jun, 2024 11:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Crimean Bridge has little military value – Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Officials in Kiev previously called the destruction of the strategic link a priority for its supposed role in Russian operations
Crimean Bridge has little military value – Ukrainian Navy spokesman
FILE PHOTO. The Crimean Bridge. ©  Alexey NIKOLSKY / AFP

The Crimean Bridge, which Kiev maintains is a legitimate military target, is currently seldom used by Russian forces, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy has said.

Senior Ukrainian officials, including Vladimir Zelensky, have justified the country’s repeated attempts to destroy the link between the Crimean Peninsula and Krasnodar Region by claiming that it has significant logistical value to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Dmitry Pletenchuk, a Ukrainian naval spokesman, undermined that position in an interview with RBK Ukraine published on Monday. Asked what effect the destruction of the bridge would have on Russian operations, he said it would not be significant.

”It is almost not used for military logistics. Less than a quarter or the volume goes over it. The rest goes over the ferry line,” he said.

He claimed without presenting evidence that the current situation was the result of “damage caused to it” by a Ukrainian drone attack.

We really want to destroy Europe’s longest bridge – Zelensky
Read more
We really want to destroy Europe’s longest bridge – Zelensky

Ukraine has caused significant damage to the Crimean Bridge twice. In October 2022, a truck carrying explosives disguised as rolls of plastic tape was blown up on the bridge. It killed five civilians, including a commercial vehicle driver. And in July 2023 a naval drone attack took place, to which Pletenchuk may have been referring. A couple was killed and their daughter injured when their car was caught in the explosion.

In April, Zelensky reiterated his desire to demolish the bridge in an interview with German media, saying it would serve as a morale boost for Ukrainian troops. Senior Ukrainian intelligence officials have said that they continue working on plans for further attacks against the crossing.

The first bombing was described by the Russian government as a turning point in the conflict. Afterward, the military was reportedly given the greenlight to strike the Ukrainian electricity grid, which it said was to undermine Kiev’s capability to produce weapons and deploy troops.

READ MORE: Ukraine warns of more power outages

Ukraine’s electricity generation capacity has been seriously degraded since, with officials telling people to brace for major blackouts in case of heat waves this summer and during the upcoming winter.

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India
Meet the Russian social media queens winning hearts in India FEATURE
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India
How a friendly hug caused uproar in India FEATURE
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right
Africa’s oldest liberation movement must choose left or right FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is the godfather of the Gaza genocide, Israel is showcasing unhinged extremism (Ali Abunimah)
0:00
30:15
CrossTalk: Russia’s peace plan
0:00
25:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies