15 Jun, 2024 15:37
Russia & FSU

Russian tennis stars choose to skip Olympics – media

A number of the country’s top players were approved for participation
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev speaks with a line judge at the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros, May 31, 2024, Paris, France. ©  Getty Images / Clive Brunskill / Staff

Renowned Russian tennis players Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Lyudmila Samsonova will not take part in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, according to Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) president Shamil Tarpishchev, as quoted by TASS. 

The official told the agency that Rublev needs to recover after participating in numerous tournaments, adding that the world number six is not made of iron. Tarpishchev provided no details about why the other two would not be heading to Paris. 

According to Tarpishchev, the RTF still has several days to finish filling out the team and sending the list to the International Tennis Federation. 

Earlier this week, the ITF approved for participation all Russian tennis players who qualified for the Games by virtue of ranking. This includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Roman Safiullin, Daria Kasatkina, Lyudmila Samsonova, Ekaterina Aleksandrova, and Mirra Andreeva. 

IOC names first Russian athletes approved for Paris games

However, the final approval for taking part in the Games depends on the decision of a special commission set up by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to monitor public statements by athletes in support of the government in Moscow. 

After the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the IOC recommended that athletes from Russia and its close ally Belarus should not be allowed to compete in international events. In December, the body ruled that a limited number of people from the two countries could participate in the Olympics as individual neutral athletes.

On Saturday, the IOC published a list of the first athletes confirmed as eligible to take part in the Games under a neutral flag after assessing cycling, gymnastics, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling. The list includes 14 Russians and 11 athletes from Belarus. The lists from other sports, including tennis, swimming, and judo, are likely to follow within days.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympic Games will run from August 28 through September 8.

