IOC names first Russian athletes approved for Paris games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has published a list of the first athletes confirmed as eligible to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag. The list includes 14 Russians and 11 athletes from Belarus.

The approved sportsmen will be able to take part in cycling, gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling competitions. While the IOC offered quota places for several other disciplines, no athlete has been declared eligible. For instance, no competitors from either Russia or Belarus have been approved to take part in taekwondo, while only Belarusian athletes were invited to compete in gymnastics.

It is unclear whether the list is final or may be subject to change, as the IOC indicated it includes “the first” athletes confirmed to take part in the games as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs).

The AIN status means the athletes will compete under a neutral flag and will not be allowed to display either Russian or Belarusian national symbols, including flags, national anthems, state emblems, or any military symbols including the colors of the St. George ribbon.

The IOC initially banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in the Olympic Games following the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. However, in December last year the body removed its blanket ban and allowed a limited number of sportsmen from the two countries to participate in the Paris Games, but only under a neutral flag and as individual competitors. The IOC also placed many restrictions on athletes for qualifying. For instance, those who have publicly supported Moscow’s military operation or have been linked with Russian army sports clubs have been banned from the Games.

In March, the IOC said the maximum number of Russians who can qualify for the Paris Olympics is 55, while for Belarusians the limit was set at 28 athletes.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the IOC’s restrictions on its athletes, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accusing the body in March of “destroying Olympic ideals.”

This year’s Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympic Games start on August 28 and will run through September 8.