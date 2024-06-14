Putin addresses top Foreign Ministry officials: Live Updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun a meeting with the country’s top diplomats, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The agenda includes the ongoing standoff with the West, NATO expansion, and the need for an enhanced security infrastructure.
14 June 202410:52 GMT
If the West and Ukraine once again reject Moscow’s new peace overture, they “will be politically and morally responsible for further bloodshed,” Putin has said. “Obviously, the realities on the ground, on the frontline, will continue to change not in favor of the Kiev regime, and the conditions for starting negotiations will be different,” he added, noting that Moscow is not seeking a temporary ceasefire, but rather a lasting peace.
- 10:49 GMT
Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine on the condition that it completely withdraws its troops from the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Putin said. “As soon as Kiev declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins a real withdrawal of troops... and also officially announces that it has abandoned plans to join NATO, our side will immediately... receive an order to cease fire and begin negotiations.”
- 10:48 GMT
The Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace summit’ scheduled for June 15 and 16 is nothing more than a “trick” seeking to give the current government in Kiev some legitimacy. Zelensky’s presidential term expired last month, after he cancelled this year’s presidential election.
- 10:34 GMT
Early in the Ukraine conflict, Moscow was in principle ready to let Kiev retain sovereignty over Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions – now parts of Russia – on condition that it guaranteed the security of a land connection to the Crimean Peninsula, Putin has said.
Later, however, the residents of those two regions expressed the desire to join Russia, which was realized at referendums in the fall of 2022, he added.
- 10:26 GMT
Before the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Russia proposed to Kiev to settle the crisis by completely withdrawing Ukrainian troops from Donbass, Putin has said. This idea was rejected out of hand by Kiev, despite having the potential to resolve the tensions, he added.
- 10:12 GMT
Western nations have for years been seeking to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian foothold, lobbying politicians in Kiev and fostering neo-Nazi ideology, Putin has claimed. Those efforts were for a long time checked by the population in southeast Ukraine, which historically enjoyed close ties with Russia, he added. Faced with this resistance, Western nations organized a coup in Kiev, with the new authorities attempting to crack down on this region, the president said.
- 10:06 GMT
The West talks about “decolonizing” Russia but is actually seeking to partition it along ethnic lines, after conducting six waves of NATO expansion closer to its borders, Putin has stated.
- 09:59 GMT
The Ukraine crisis is not a conflict between the two culturally tight-knit nations, but rather the result of “aggressive” and “reckless” Western policies that started long before the hostilities erupted in 2022, Putin has argued.
- 09:55 GMT
The Western decision to freeze Russian assets is “theft” and will not go unpunished, Putin has vowed. He further claimed that the move to transfer Russian money to Ukraine will shatter the global financial system and will tarnish the West’s image among international investors.
- 09:52 GMT
It is time to start a serious debate on collective security in Europe and Asia, and the reduction of the military presence in both regions, Putin has said.