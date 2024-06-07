icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ruble dominating ‘toxic’ Western currencies in Russian exports – Putin
7 Jun, 2024 14:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia facing ‘terrible demographic hole’ — deputy PM

The shrinking population could result in a severe labor shortage by the end of the decade, Dmitry Chernyshenko has warned
Russia facing ‘terrible demographic hole’ — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. ©  Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

A “terrible” demographic crisis is looming over Russia and could result in an acute labor shortage of up to 2.4 million workers by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has warned.   

Speaking on Friday at a business breakfast discussion on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Chernyshenko said the shrinking population and rising pressure on increasingly scarce workers now pose a serious challenge for Russia’s economy.  

“We are facing a terrible demographic hole,” the deputy prime minister stated. “I can see it from the impending decline in school graduates and those entering universities – whether we like it or not.”  

While calling for the birth rate to be almost doubled, Chernyshenko acknowledged at the same time that this cannot be determined by government decisions alone. He noted that Russian authorities are taking “unprecedented” measures to improve the situation, including financial support for families.    

READ MORE: US births reach 45-year low – report

Just over 1.2 million babies were born in Russia last year, the lowest figure since 1999, official statistics showed. Birth rates have been steadily declining since a peak in 2014. The national statistics bureau, Rosstat, previously predicted a continued decline in birth rates through 2027.

In a recent report, the Labor Ministry cited the demographic gap as the main reason behind the shortage of workers in Russia, adding that each year the labor market is missing thousands of new specialists.  

The Labor Ministry expects that by 2030, the need for employees will grow most in areas such as manufacturing, transportation and logistics, health and social care, research and science, and IT.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say no to Biden’: Will the US stop the bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukraine unveiled: The hidden truths you won’t hear in the mainstream media
0:00
27:26
CrossTalk: ‘Biden ceasefire?’
0:00
25:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies