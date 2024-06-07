icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2024 09:16
Russophobia in US ‘manufactured’ by elite politicians – Tara Reade

The former Biden aide shared her thoughts on the reasons for Washington’s attitude towards Russia at SPIEF-2024
Tara Reade, Writer, Publicist; assistant to the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden (1992-1993). ©  Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi

The underlying reason for Russophobia in the US is completely monetary and intended to benefit the elite political class, RT contributor and former aide to President Joe Biden Tara Reade suggested during a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

Speaking during a panel hosted by RT, titled ‘The Empire of Evil: Has the West Successfully Demonized Russia?’ Reade suggested that Russophobia is “completely manufactured” by the Obama and Biden administrations, as well as the Republican Party and the military industrial complex.

The whistleblower, who currently lives in Russia, argued that the entire US system has been “overtaken by the intelligence community, by the military, and companies such BlackRock, Raytheon, and LockHeed.”

“There is no esoteric reason for Russophobia in the US, its monetary, its economic, it’s done purposefully,” Reade claimed, noting that the average American doesn’t know much about Russia.

As one example, she recalled her former boss Leon Panetta, who previously served as the head of the CIA. “Now he sits on the board of Raytheon. Yet you’ll see him on MSNBC trying to talk about why we should have more weapons going to Ukraine. Well, of course he wants more weapons, because he’s personally profiting.

“The politicians in the US that should be serving the people are serving their pocketbooks and the corruption is off the roof,” Reade suggested, adding that the Biden “regime” is now moving towards “fascism and a police state” in which people are losing their freedoms.

In 2020, Reade publicly accused Biden of having subjected her to a “violent sexual assault” on the Capitol grounds in 1993. She was working on the Democratic senator’s team at the time.

