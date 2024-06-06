Russia set to fight ‘digital neocolonialism’ – Foreign Ministry

Western AI models often provide “biased” information even if they are not programmed to do so, Maria Zakharova claims

Russia intends to develop its home-grown AI capabilities to challenge Western technological dominance and shield its citizens from brainwashing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

In a video address to a Moscow conference on the future role of AI in society, released on Wednesday, Zakharova noted that the shift in the geopolitical landscape from a unipolar to a multipolar world has coincided with a technological revolution.

The AI boom has had a profound impact on humanity in all spheres, including the international political agenda, as it can “change the perception of reality,” she said.

Zakharova argued that Russia must have its own national AI potential, otherwise “models raised on Western raw data, even without outside interference, will operate in a semantic and ideological paradigm that is alien to us.”

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, such AI systems can provide “biased” information, even if they are not specifically programmed to do so, and that the situation becomes even worse if they are created with malicious intent.

Zakharova argued that by prioritizing the digital sphere, the West “is trying to build a neocolonial hierarchy of management of the latest technology” in a bid to become the main beneficiary of the high-tech revolution.

Russia, she stressed, intends to push back against attempts to “cement digital neocolonialism” and to promote its own initiatives in the AI domain on various international platforms.

“We believe that all countries, without exception and on an equal and fair basis, should have unhindered access to such technologies and opportunities, which can become a powerful driver of sustainable economic development.”

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that given the unstoppable nature of AI development, it should be steered in the right direction. He also outlined Russia's ambitions to become a global leader in the field, and in February approved a National Strategy for the Development of AI, which will run until 2030.

The Russian president has also said that various states are engaged in “intense competition” in the AI sphere, and that the results of this struggle will determine whether Russia remains a fully sovereign and secure state.