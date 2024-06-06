icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin outlines response to long-range strikes: Russia-Ukraine conflict
Passengers ejected from speeding tram before horror collision in Russia (VIDEOS)
6 Jun, 2024 10:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia set to fight ‘digital neocolonialism’ – Foreign Ministry

Western AI models often provide “biased” information even if they are not programmed to do so, Maria Zakharova claims
Russia set to fight ‘digital neocolonialism’ – Foreign Ministry
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. ©  Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Russia intends to develop its home-grown AI capabilities to challenge Western technological dominance and shield its citizens from brainwashing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

In a video address to a Moscow conference on the future role of AI in society, released on Wednesday, Zakharova noted that the shift in the geopolitical landscape from a unipolar to a multipolar world has coincided with a technological revolution.

The AI boom has had a profound impact on humanity in all spheres, including the international political agenda, as it can “change the perception of reality,” she said.

Zakharova argued that Russia must have its own national AI potential, otherwise “models raised on Western raw data, even without outside interference, will operate in a semantic and ideological paradigm that is alien to us.”

Google secretly collecting data on users – media
Read more
Google secretly collecting data on users – media

According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, such AI systems can provide “biased” information, even if they are not specifically programmed to do so, and that the situation becomes even worse if they are created with malicious intent.

Zakharova argued that by prioritizing the digital sphere, the West “is trying to build a neocolonial hierarchy of management of the latest technology” in a bid to become the main beneficiary of the high-tech revolution.

Russia, she stressed, intends to push back against attempts to “cement digital neocolonialism” and to promote its own initiatives in the AI domain on various international platforms.

“We believe that all countries, without exception and on an equal and fair basis, should have unhindered access to such technologies and opportunities, which can become a powerful driver of sustainable economic development.”

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that given the unstoppable nature of AI development, it should be steered in the right direction. He also outlined Russia's ambitions to become a global leader in the field, and in February approved a National Strategy for the Development of AI, which will run until 2030.

The Russian president has also said that various states are engaged in “intense competition” in the AI sphere, and that the results of this struggle will determine whether Russia remains a fully sovereign and secure state.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East?
‘Netanyahu can’t say ‘no’ to Biden’: Will the US’ plan stop bloodshed in the Middle East? FEATURE
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse
Killer heatwaves are ravaging India – and things are about to get worse FEATURE
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meme coins
0:00
25:47
Biden’s peace plan rejected by Israel, and South Africa’s historic political shift
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies