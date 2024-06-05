icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2024 07:50
Ex-Ukrainian deputy minister a suspect in organ-harvesting scheme – media

The former senior official worked with doctors who allegedly took advantage of a burgeoning black market, according to a report
Ex-Ukrainian deputy minister a suspect in organ-harvesting scheme – media
FILE PHOTO ©  Sturti / Getty Images

A former Ukrainian deputy health minister is suspected of being involved in a criminal conspiracy to harvest human organs at hospitals, according to local media.

The criminal group also included doctors, some of whom were employed by a prestigious clinic in Kiev, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana said on Monday, citing sources in law enforcement. There are reportedly 11 suspects in the case, none of whom were named.

“Organs were harvested from incapacitated people and sold. All members of the criminal group are facing charges under three articles of the criminal code. They may be punished by up to 12 years in jail,” one source said.

Ukraine has become a hotbed for organ harvesting amid the conflict with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged in an article last year. She argued that the Ukrainian government was facilitating the illegal trade after it significantly deregulated transplantation in 2021.

“[The reforms] made it much easier to harvest organs of the deceased, who did not consent to becoming donors after their death,” Zakharova wrote. “A permit … may be issued by an official who would take on themselves funeral arrangements, such as chief doctor of a hospital or commander of a military unit. Transplantation was allowed not only to state-owned but also to private clinics.”

READ MORE: Kiev covering up illegal organ trade – Moscow

Criminals advertise their ability to deliver hearts, kidneys, and livers “to order” anywhere in the EU within 48-60 hours, Zakharova claimed, citing media investigations.

