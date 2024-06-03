icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian troops advance in Donbass: Russia-Ukraine conflict
3 Jun, 2024 17:14
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin congratulates Jews

The Russian President called Salvation Day, which celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany, one of the most important dates in Jewish history
Putin congratulates Jews
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Alexander Kazakov;  RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Russian Jews ‘all the best’ as they celebrate the Day of Salvation and Liberation - a holiday dedicated to the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

While the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, or Victory Day, is recognized on May 8 in Western countries and May 9 in Russia and parts of the former Soviet Union and the former Yugoslavia, in 1945 that date fell on the 26th day of the Jewish month of Iyar. This year, that day coincides with June 3.

In a statement published on the Kremlin’s official website, Putin wrote “26 Iyar is one of the most important, significant dates in the centuries-old history of the Jewish people,” which connects eras and generations and personifies “the unfading memory of the Great Victory” and the “immortal feat” of those who crushed Nazism and saved the Jewish and other peoples from annihilation.

Germany has broken promise to Nazi blockade survivors – Lavrov

“This is a tribute to deep, sincere respect for people who, in the most difficult trials, showed steadfastness and courage and did not submit to a cruel and merciless enemy,” Putin wrote.

The president went on to describe the holiday as a celebration that enriches the “historical, religious, and cultural traditions of Russian Jews, promotes high spiritual, moral, patriotic ideals and values in society, especially among young people, and serves to consolidate efforts in opposing radical nationalism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism.”

“I wish you success in implementing your plans and all the best. Happy holiday!” Putin’s message concluded.

