The current leadership in Berlin feels that “Germany has settled accounts with everyone,” the Russian foreign minister has said

Berlin has failed to honor its promise to build a hospital for survivors of the World War II Nazi blockade and siege of Leningrad, and refused to pay reparations to non-Jewish survivors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

In an interview with the education project ‘No Expiration Date’ published on Saturday, Lavrov said that in 2008, Berlin decided to introduce lump-sum payments to survivors of the blockade, but only those who are Jewish. “We appealed to them and said that justice must prevail. All [victims of the blockade] suffered the same, froze, died,” Lavrov said. “We were told that Holocaust victims can and should be compensated according to the law, and that everyone else is not a victim of the Holocaust. I don’t even need to explain how cynical this sounded.”

Berlin instead offered to build a small hospital for the blockade survivors in the city – now St. Petersburg – and organize events for young people to meet them, to which Moscow agreed, Lavrov said. In response, Moscow noted that many of the survivors lived outside of the city, including in Europe. This fell on deaf ears, according to the diplomat.

This meeting house and hospital have still not been completed.

Moscow made lump-sum payments to blockade survivors, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s September 2021 decree.

The World War II blockade of Leningrad was conducted by the Nazi Army Group North and forces of their ally Finland for almost 900 days, killing around 1 million people, more than 600,000 of them by starvation.

According to Lavrov, his German counterparts were “sending signals” that it is “a thing of the past, Germany has settled accounts with everyone, paid reparations, apologized repeatedly.” Moscow does not want modern Germany to constantly repent for the past, Lavrov said, merely that it leads a normal international life, and that Nazism never again resurges anywhere in the world. However, Berlin’s position “smacked of hubris,” which could lead a nation to arrive at ideas of exceptionalism, he added.

Regarding the resurrection of Nazism, Lavrov described how the ideology managed to rise again in Ukraine. The country is useful for the West as a tool to fight Russia, Lavrov said, so its backers have turned a blind eye to “open actions to introduce Nazi theory and practice.”