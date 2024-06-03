icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2024 07:26
Georgian ‘foreign agents’ law comes into force

The legislation faced a presidential veto and prompted Washington to threaten the country’s parliament
The Speaker of the Georgian parliament has signed into law a controversial bill on foreign agent transparency. The US has threatened sanctions against officials in the post-Soviet nation over the piece of legislation.

Shalva Papuashvili signed the bill on Monday, after MPs voted last week to override a veto by President Salome Zourabichvili. It requires NGOs and media organizations that receive a significant amount of foreign funding to disclose this fact to the public.

Opponents of the bill, including the president, have branded it “Russian” and an attack on democracy. Supporters said it is similar to what Western nations, including the US, have in place.

Washington has said that officials who support the bill and their family members may be slapped with visa restrictions by the Department of State for supposedly “undermining democracy.”

The law was promoted by the ruling Georgian Dream party, whose top MP, Mamuka Mdinaradze, called the pressure “unprecedented and at the same time comical.” He claimed that in some respects, it was worse than what Tbilisi had faced from Moscow back when Georgia was part of the Soviet Union.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals
‘Lucrative’ trap: Egypt lured by billion-dollar IMF deals FEATURE
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close
Crops, Drugs, Votes: India’s breadbasket votes as grand election comes to a close FEATURE
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE

