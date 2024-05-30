icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘War party’ rules Kiev – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 15:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky fires officials close to US – WaPo

Relations between Kiev and Washington have reportedly soured since Russian forces advanced on Kharkov Region
Zelensky fires officials close to US – WaPo
Vladimir Zelensky gestures during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2024 ©  AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has sacked several senior officials viewed as being close to the US, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The apparent dismissals came amid Kiev’s growing frustration with its Western backers.

The Post did not name all of the officials purged or say how many were dismissed, but noted that the dismissals had “alarmed” American officials. Those fired were “reformist officials who were willing to battle corruption inside their own ministries and who appeared especially close to Washington,” the newspaper reported.

The list of dismissed included Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Kubrakov, whom the post described as having been “focused on infrastructure and rebuilding Ukraine.” Less than a year ago, Kubrakov was named in media reports as a likely successor to then-Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov.

Ukrainian politician suggests US is ‘Putin’s lackey’
Read more
Ukrainian politician suggests US is ‘Putin’s lackey’

Rifts within Ukraine’s leadership are nothing new, with Time Magazine reporting in November that many of Zelensky’s aides viewed him as “delusional,” and noted his growing feeling of “betrayal” at the hands of his Western patrons. Zelensky’s mandate as president expired earlier this month, after he refused to hold scheduled presidential elections in March.

Russia’s recent offensive in Kharkov Region has exacerbated the feelings of betrayal, the Washington Post reported. Some Ukrainian officials have blamed Russia’s successes on Washington’s refusal to allow them conduct long-range strikes into Russian territory, while others cited the US Congress’ months-long delay in approving a $61 billion military aid package. They argue Kiev’s forces would have been able to repel the Russian advance if more weapons had been delivered earlier.

We believe in us, but you don’t,” an anonymous Ukrainian official said, referring to the US. “This is the biggest issue right now in our relationship.”

None of the Ukrainians interviewed by the Post mentioned the role of rampant corruption in allowing the Russians to capture dozens of towns and villages in Kharkov Region this month.

READ MORE: Italy opposes Ukraine using long-range weapons to strike Russia

According to local media, military and civilian authorities have embezzled millions of dollars intended for the construction of defensive fortifications in the region. Shortly after the graft scheme was made public, the Pentagon released a report stating that “endemic corruption persists” in Ukraine, with “bribes, kickbacks, and inflated procurement costs” hampering the country’s defense.

The Ukrainian officials who spoke to the Post, however, claimed the accusations are untrue, and that they are damaging the country’s reputation at a time when “Western interest in their cause is waning.”

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French parliament erupts over Palestine recognition
0:00
28:35
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies