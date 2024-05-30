icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘War party’ rules Kiev – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 14:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Italy opposes Ukraine using long-range weapons to strike Russia

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has specified where missiles his country sends to Kiev can be used
Italy opposes Ukraine using long-range weapons to strike Russia
FILE PHOTO: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. ©  Massimo Di Vita / Archivio Massimo Di Vita / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Italy will never send troops to Ukraine and any weapons it has supplied to Kiev should not be used deep inside Russian territory, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

He made the remarks as pressure builds on NATO members to allow Kiev use long-range Western weapons to strike targets inside Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week urged Western arms donors to allow attacks against targets behind the conflict zone on Russian soil.

“All the weapons leaving from Italy [to Ukraine] should be used within Ukraine,” Tajani said in an interview with public broadcaster RAI.

Italy, although a staunch supporter of Ukraine, has rebuked Stoltenberg over his call for more strikes on Russia with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other top officials accusing him of escalating tensions with Moscow.

“I don’t know why Stoltenberg said such a thing, I think we have to be very careful,” Meloni told Italy’s RAI 3 TV channel on Sunday.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described the NATO chief as “dangerous.”

French President Emmanuel Macron however said on Tuesday that Kiev should be allowed to hit military sites deep inside Russia.

Italy rebukes NATO call for more strikes on Russia READ MORE: Italy rebukes NATO call for more strikes on Russia

“We think we should allow them neutralize military sites from which missiles are fired, military sites from which Ukraine is attacked,” he told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German leader now also supports Ukrainian strikes with Western long-range weaponry deep inside Russia, despite his earlier concerns about escalation with Moscow. Speaking alongside Macron, Scholz said that “if Ukraine is attacked, it can defend itself” under international law.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told CNN on Monday that he sees “no rational pragmatic reason not to allow Ukraine to use those weapons against Russia in a way that is the most efficient.”

Ukrainian officials have claimed that the limitations imposed by the West are responsible for Russia’s recent advances in Kharkov Region. Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly called for increased NATO involvement in the conflict and has argued that the West should not fear Russia’s reaction.

According to Moscow, claims that restrictions on the use of US munitions are in place are false and designed to maintain the illusion that the West is not part of the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French parliament erupts over Palestine recognition
0:00
28:35
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies