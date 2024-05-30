Putin reveals his core life values

Nothing is more important than love and children, the Russian president has said

The most important things in life are love and children, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. The president was speaking via video conference on Thursday to families from various regions of the country with three or more children.

The event, which is being held in the run-up to International Children’s Day on June 1, was attended by families who were awarded the Order of Parental Glory and mothers awarded the title of Mother Heroine.

The title ‘Mother Heroine’ was first introduced in the Soviet Union and was revived by a presidential decree in 2022. It is awarded to mothers who have given birth to or raised ten or more children.

Natalia Yakunina, one of the women attending the meeting, is raising eight children with her husband. “You gave him such a family, such great joy, so many children,” Putin said, adding that “there is nothing more important in life than love and children.”

The president went on to say that the entire work of the Russian government is directed towards the interests of the family, including projects in the spheres of education, healthcare, the economy, and housing policies.

Parents should be confident that the authorities are ready to provide them with the necessary support, Putin said, adding that in recent years, the number of large families in Russia has increased by around 26%, to more than 2 million.

“Families like yours are certainly the pride of our country,” he stressed, addressing the attendees.

In an address to the Federal Assembly in February, Putin said that Russia, like many other countries, is faced with a decline in birth rates. He suggested that all levels of government, civil society, and religious institutions should work together to make large families the norm. The Russian president has designated 2024 the ‘Year of the Family’, stating that the issue is of critical importance for the country.