icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘War party’ rules Kiev – Lavrov: Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 15:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev metro complains of worker shortages due to conscription

The subway system is severely understaffed due to emigration and mobilization, the operator says
Kiev metro complains of worker shortages due to conscription
FILE PHOTO: People inside a subway train in Kiev, Ukraine. ©  Aleksandr Gusev / SOPA Images / Light Rocket via Getty Images

The Kiev metro system has been forced to increase intervals between trains due to a severe shortage of skilled workers, according to a statement on the operator’s Facebook page on Thursday. The staffing problems stem from “forced migration” due to the conflict with Russia and mobilization, it said.

The agency said about 7% of the city’s subway workers have already been drafted to serve in the ranks of the armed forces, and their number is constantly growing due to the mobilization drive. It also noted that it takes a long time to train new employees for many subway-related jobs. For instance, a train mechanic has to undergo at least 12 months of training before beginning work on the line.

The operator said in a statement that it was working to bring in new staff and was cooperating with specialized educational institutions and the city employment center. It noted that there is currently a shortage of over 80 train drivers, nearly 50 mechanics, and roughly 160 engineers and other specialists.

Due to the “grave” staff shortages, the operator said it will have to change train schedules on all metro lines “in the near future.” It specified that the intervals between trains will be raised by approximately one minute during standard operating times and by 45 seconds during peak hours.

Ukrainian theater closes after ‘almost all’ male workers are drafted READ MORE: Ukrainian theater closes after ‘almost all’ male workers are drafted

Last week, Ukrainian media reported an acute shortage of public transportation drivers in Kiev, a circumstance also attributed to the mobilization. The news outlet UNN cited Kievpastrans, the city’s largest public transportation company, as saying that some 500 of its drivers had so far been mobilized.

Ukraine has been struggling to replenish the ranks of its army amid a series of setbacks in its conflict with Moscow. Last month, Kiev passed a controversial mobilization law that lowered the conscription age, expanded the powers of enlistment officers, and introduced stricter penalties for draft dodgers. Earlier in May, legislation was also passed allowing some prison inmates to be paroled if they enlist in the army.

READ MORE: Ukrainian truckers protest against mobilization law (VIDEO)

While Vladimir Zelensky previously insisted that some 31,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the conflict with Russia so far, the true figure is widely believed to be in the hundreds of thousands. Earlier this month, then-Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Ukrainian military casualties this year alone have exceeded 111,000 soldiers.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French parliament erupts over Palestine recognition
0:00
28:35
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies