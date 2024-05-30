icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
30 May, 2024 05:35
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia could scrap restrictions on missile deployment – Lavrov

Moscow’s top diplomat has accused Washington of “irresponsible” brinkmanship
Russia could scrap restrictions on missile deployment – Lavrov
A US Army Typhoon missile system, Luzon, Philippines, April 8, 2024. ©  US Army Pacific

Russia will strengthen its nuclear arsenal and drop its self-imposed restrictions on missiles if the US deploys launchers to Europe or Asia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

In an interview with Rossiya Segodnya published on Thursday, Lavrov was asked how Moscow would respond if the US stations ground-based short-range and intermediate-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, given the unprecedented level of international tensions.

“The implementation of the plans of the Americans to deploy ground-based [missiles] will not go unanswered,” Lavrov said. He explained that Russia would be forced to abandon “the unilateral self-restrictions” it has been following since the US left the landmark 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“We are not ruling out additional steps in the field of nuclear deterrence because forward-deployed American missiles will be capable of striking command centers and elements of our nuclear arsenal,” the foreign minister said.

NATO training for nuclear strike on Russia – general
Read more
NATO training for nuclear strike on Russia – general

In 2019, the US tore up the agreement that helped end the Cold War by banning ground-based missiles with a range of up to 5,500km (3,420 miles), as well as systems used to fire them. At the time, the Pentagon accused Russia of secretly violating the INF Treaty. Moscow has denied the allegations and suspended its own participation in the accord following Washington’s withdrawal.

In 2022, the US rolled out the Typhoon, its newest medium-range missile system. It was used in a military drill in the Philippines in April. Beijing protested the move, accusing the US of “strengthening forward deployment at China’s doorstep to seek unilateral military advantage.”

Speaking to Rossiya Segodnya, Lavrov said that Moscow and Beijing “agreed to boost cooperation in order to counter Washington’s irresponsible behavior, which undermines international stability.”

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping released a joint statement earlier this month, condemning the “highly destabilizing steps that pose a direct threat to the security of Russia and China.”

Moscow announced in May that it was developing new missile systems in response to the delivery of US-made ATACMS and other Western-supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of porn
0:00
24:4
Burning questions: International condemnation of Israel’s strike on Rafah
0:00
27:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies