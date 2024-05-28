icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Israeli tanks reportedly reach center of Rafah
28 May, 2024 10:48
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO training for nuclear strike on Russia – general

The US-led bloc poses a military threat to the country, the head of the border guard service has warned
NATO training for nuclear strike on Russia – general
FILE PHOTO: A Belgian F-16 fighter jet takes part in a NATO nuclear drill. ©  AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

NATO nations are preparing for possible nuclear strikes on Russia, a senior Moscow general has warned.

Vladimir Kulishov, the first deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), and head of the country’s Border Guard Service, outlined threats that his branch has to deal with in an interview with RIA Novosti.

”NATO intelligence operations close to the Russian border are on the rise. Forces of the alliance are intensifying military training, in which they work out military scenarios against the Russian Federation, including nuclear strikes on our territory,” he told the news agency on Tuesday.

Russian officials have previously criticized NATO’s nuclear sharing scheme, under which some American weapons are stored in non-nuclear nations, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Türkiye.

Ukraine attacked key element of Russia’s nuclear umbrella — Russian senator
Read more
Ukraine attacked key element of Russia’s nuclear umbrella — Russian senator

Moscow is particularly concerned that non-host nations are involved in training exercises on how to deploy the weapons. In January 2022, weeks before the Ukraine conflict escalated into open hostilities, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the non-proliferation department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview that Moscow views the US-led military bloc's moves as being directly targeted against the country.

Russia has blamed NATO’s expansion in Europe and its increasing presence in Ukraine for the ongoing crisis, which it considers part of a US-led proxy war against it. The military support which Washington and its allies have provided to Kiev may result in an unchecked escalation and a direct war with Russia, which is likely to result in a nuclear exchange, officials in Moscow have warned.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a drill earlier this month to test Russia’s ability to use non-strategic nuclear weapons. The move was described as a reaction to hostile statements by the West.

Nations that donate longer-range weapons to Kiev are currently considering lifting restrictions on their use against targets located in what they recognize as Russian territory. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has claimed that Kiev “has the right” to deliver such strikes with arms it gets from the UK.

READ MORE: NATO descending into ‘wartime ecstasy’ – Kremlin

The Russian exercise is being conducted jointly with Belarus. Moscow decided last year to store a part of its arsenal on Belarusian territory, saying it was necessary to counterbalance NATO’s scheme amid rising tensions.

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Campus protests enflame the US
0:00
27:28
‘Make in India’ is challenging China’s ‘factory of the world’ status: Dilip Piramal
0:00
22:54
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies