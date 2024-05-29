icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
29 May, 2024 09:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine bans online gambling ads

The government order is part of a crackdown on the recently legalized industry, which was accused of preying on frontline troops
Ukraine bans online gambling ads
FILE PHOTO ©  Alengo / Getty Images

The Ukrainian government has banned online advertising in relation to all forms of gambling, the media reported on Wednesday.

Kiev legalized gambling in 2020, touting the move as a way of boosting tax revenues and attracting foreign tourists. In April, Vladimir Zelensky introduced significant restrictions on online casinos following concerns that Ukrainian soldiers were proving highly susceptible to them.

The advertising ban was imposed by the Ukrainian cabinet and applies to online casinos and betting services, the Court Judicial Paper reported. It is intended as a stopgap measure until a new law comes into force to overhaul regulations and mitigate the industry’s negative effects on society. A relevant bill is currently being debated by the national parliament.

Zelensky’s decree in April effected several measures proposed by the Ukrainian Security Council, including a demand for the military to cut troops’ access to gambling sites, and an order for the national communications watchdog to ramp up control over such services.

READ MORE: Zelensky acts to halt Ukrainian army gambling epidemic

The apparent gambling epidemic was reportedly caused by a combination of constant stress that soldiers experience on the front line, and the fact that they are paid relatively high salaries.

Opposition MP Aleksey Goncharenko claimed in March that as much as 90% of soldiers in the trenches were addicted. Some military leaders have denied the existence of such a problem.

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas
Screen Queen vs Royal Pedigree: Bollywood star runs a feisty election campaign high in the Himalayas FEATURE
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
NATO chooses war
0:00
25:4
What gives, Piers Morgan? Mainstream media misrepresentation of Iran, Israel, & Gaza
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies